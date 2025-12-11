<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Sara Arjun's Heartfelt Note For Director Aditya Dhar After Roaring Success: "You Are The Silence That Caused The Storm"

Sara Arjun played the role of Yalina Jamali, Ranveer Singh's love interest in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The actress has been penning heartfelt tributes for her crew lately. The latest one was for the director, Aditya Dhar, whom she thanked for creating a safer environment for her on the film set and never losing his calm.

Sara Arjun wrote, "To the real Dhurandhar with a golden heart and the courage to trust. Dearest Aditya sir, you indeed are invincible, untouchable, and the GOAT of them all! One of the most important things I've learned from Dhurandhar is your presence."

She continued, "You carry so much wisdom-the kind that only life, time, and experience can teach. And what I admire most is how all of it has made you even more humble. When I look at you, I see the kind of person I hope to shape myself into: brilliant but grounded; accomplished, yet such a pure soul."

Furthermore, she added, "The way you led all of us-with patience, with composure, without ever raising your voice or losing your calm-reflected on screen. You were the strength that held us together. You are not the silence before the storm; you are the silence that caused it."

Sara Arjun On Her Working Experience In Dhurandhar

At the trailer launch of Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun shared her experience of working on the film.

The actress said, "It was an absolute blessing to be a part of this madness. These are some of the most versatile actors in our country. I have been dreaming of this my whole life, but now that it's finally happening, I keep asking my parents to pinch me. I just want to thank everyone for giving me this chance. Everybody has just been so good to me."

Speaking about Sara, producer Jyoti Deshpande said, "She packs a punch in the film and holds her own. She is one of the Dhurandhars in the film."

Director Aditya Dhar revealed that the team conducted nearly 1,300 auditions before selecting Sara for the role. He said, "Mukesh had done almost 1,300 auditions, and she was the one we chose. She was brilliant and simply the best. She is going to be a rockstar."

Dhurandhar was released on December 5.

