Mini Countryman JCW Pre-Bookings To Open On September 22

Mini India has announced the launch of the Countryman JCW (John Cooper Works) in the Indian market on October 14. Before the event, the brand confirmed that the bookings for the car will begin on September 22 through the website and dealerships of the automaker. Officially called the John Cooper Works ALL4, follows the introduction of the Countryman Electric JCW Pack, which was introduced to the market back in June.

With the JCW badge, the Mini Countryman will feature aesthetic enhancements. These improvements will include a sportier body kit that showcases a new grille in black with the brand's signature chequered-flag design. Additionally, it boasts large air intakes adorned with red highlights on both sides of the bumper. The side view of the vehicle reveals aggressive-looking alloy wheels hiding red brake calipers. To signify its unique nature, the brand has incorporated a JCW emblem on the C-pillar.

Entering the cabin, the Mini Countryman JCW greets you with a dashboard that feels familiar but is upgraded with red highlights and ambient lighting. Complementing the exterior theme, the interior features red contrast stitching and sporty pedals. Moreover, the infotainment display features graphics specific to the JCW.

To ensure that the performance aligns with its sporty appearance, the Mini Countryman JCW is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 300 hp and 440 Nm of torque at peak performance. The power is transmitted to the wheels through a seven-speed DCT transmission. This is paired with an all-wheel-drive system, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

Although many details of the car are already available, it's still unclear how many petrol-powered JCW Countryman units will be designated for the Indian market, especially since only 20 units of the JCW version of the Countryman Electric were offered. Due to its limited availability, the car is expected to come with a higher price.