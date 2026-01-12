Tata Punch Facelift Pure Plus Variant Spotted At Dealership Yard

Tata Motors is preparing to roll out the refreshed Punch facelift in India on January 13. In the lead-up to its arrival, the brand has steadily unveiled information, starting with design updates and later confirming the trim lineup and colour options. Adding to the buzz, a recent video circulating on social media showcased the Pure Plus variant in an undisguised state. Reports suggest that this particular model was spotted at a dealership yard, offering a clear preview of what customers can expect.

In an Instagram reel shared by Vanshcars, we get a close view of the upcoming Tata Punch facelift's Pure Plus variant. This variant sports a blacked-out grille section paired with matching wheel covers, while fog lamps are omitted to maintain affordability, positioning it just above the entry-level Smart and Pure trims. The redesigned bumper features bold plastic cladding and a wide air intake, adding to its rugged appeal.

Black ORVMs with integrated turn indicators enhance functionality, and at the rear, the facelift introduces a reshaped bumper and sleeker tail lamps for a sharper finish. Completing the exterior package are a shark-fin antenna and a roof spoiler that blend seamlessly with the design. The Punch facelift will be offered in six trims, including Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus.

The Tata Punch facelift's Pure Plus trim gains a far richer equipment list. This variant is fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a reverse parking camera for added convenience. Cruise control, a Type-C fast charging port, and a driver's seat with height adjustment further enhance comfort and usability. With this expanded set of features, the Pure Plus stands out as one of the most value-for-money options in the lineup.

On the safety front, the Tata Punch facelift will be equipped with six airbags as standard, ESP, iTPMS,360-degree camera setup, and more. Convenience features such as LED headlamps and remote keyless entry are also included across the range. The Pure variant adds further practicality over the base model, offering rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, a rear defogger, and a day-night IRVM, making it a more complete package.

The upcoming Punch facelift will introduce Tata's 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a unit already familiar from other models in the lineup. This addition will sit alongside the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.