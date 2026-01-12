Tata Sierra Pure Variant Is Most VFM Of All - Price, Specs, Features

Tata Motors launched the Sierra SUV in India as its latest offering, and the brand has revived its age-old nameplate. Upon arrival, the Tata Sierra proved its prowess with various records, entering the India Book of Records for maximum fuel efficiency. In a certified run at NATRAX Indore, the Sierra delivered an exceptional 29.9 kmpl on the 1.5L Hyperion-powered engine. Now that all the details of the Tata Sierra have been revealed, and it has started arriving at dealerships, here's a walkaround of the Tata Sierra's second base variant.

Photo Credit: Adi Zone

A walkaround video shared by YouTuber Adi Zone, it shows that the Tata Sierra Pure variant is the most value-for-money trim. Even in the second-base Pure trim, the new Sierra delivers much of its bold road presence. Highlights include slim, top-mounted LED DRLs with integrated turn signals, a continuous LED light bar across the front, and sharp Bi-LED projector headlamps. The look is completed with prominent SIERRA branding and a tough-looking bumper design, ensuring the SUV retains its commanding stance even in this variant.

The Sierra Pure trim leaves out a few functional elements, such as fog lamps, front radar for ADAS, and front parking sensors, which are reserved for higher variants. From the side, the SUV carries squared wheel arches, piano-black body cladding, darkened A-pillars, and thick body-coloured B-pillars that emphasize its stance.

At the rear, the model skips the signature glass roof, opting instead for a glossy black finish to mimic the effect. Buyers seeking a panoramic sunroof must move to Pure+ or higher trims. Rear highlights include a shark-fin antenna, connected tail lamps, parking sensors, and an electric tailgate release, though the rear wiper and defogger are absent.

Photo Credit: Adi Zone

Blacked-out ORVMs with integrated indicators, illuminated flush door handles, and sporty door trims add to the visual appeal. These mirrors are electrically adjustable and feature an auto-fold function. Alloy wheels are not offered here, but dual-tone wheel covers lend a premium touch. The Pure variant rides on R17 steel wheels paired with 215/65 Goodyear tyres, while metallic SIERRA badging adorns the front doors.

The Sierra Pure variant comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit paired with a digital cockpit and an eight-speaker audio setup. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported, while connectivity is enhanced through Type-C 45W and Type-A USB ports. Convenience features include steering-mounted controls, over 250 voice assist commands available in six languages, a sliding front armrest with storage, adjustable headrests, follow-me-home headlamps, central locking, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Photo Credit: Adi Zone

On the safety front, the SUV offers a comprehensive package with six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, a rear camera with park assist guidelines, hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Together, these inclusions ensure the Punch facelift balances modern technology, comfort, and robust protection for occupants.

The Sierra Pure trim offers buyers two engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol motor delivers 106 PS along with 145 Nm of torque, paired to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. For those preferring diesel, the 1.5-litre unit produces 118 PS and comes with transmission options of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Torque figures stand at 260 Nm with the manual and rise to 280 Nm when equipped with the automatic, ensuring flexibility for different driving preferences.