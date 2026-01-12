Honda Cars Jan'25 Discounts: City, Amaze, Elevate Get Up To Rs 1.76 Lakh Off

Honda Cars India is trying hard to put numbers on the sales tally with its rather small line-up. The Japanese carmaker earlier revealed that India is one of its most important markets, but the key focus is on exporting cars to foreign markets. In an attempt to post strong numbers on the tally, we've seen Honda offering discounts on its model line-up, time and again. This month too, Honda is extending massive deals on its Indian line-up, which comprises City, City Hybrid, Amaze, and Elevate. So, here's a quick breakdown of how much you can save by buying a Honda this month.

Starting off with the Honda City, it is available with discounts going up to Rs 1,37,700. These discounts indeed make it a compelling purchase over its rivals - Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna. Also, if you are planning to buy its strong hybrid version - City e:HEV, there's no upfront cash benefit on offer, but you can get discounts on buying the 7-year extended warranty plan.

The entry point to Honda's stable - Amaze, the second-gen model gets discounts of up to Rs 68,000, while the 3rd-gen Honda Amaze gets up to Rs 57,000 off. Lastly, the Elevate gets the highest discounts of all Honda cars - Rs 1,76,000.

With these January offers, Honda is giving buyers the chance to bag sizable savings across its sedan and SUV portfolio. The benefits are subject to variants, city, and inventory availability, with additional perks on offer for select corporate buyers. All discounts are valid up to January 31, 2026