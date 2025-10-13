Diwali 2025: Honda Amaze, City, Elevate Get Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh Off This Month

Honda Cars India has rolled out festive season offers on its well-known range of vehicles in the country. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.51 lakh on models including the Honda Amaze, Elevate, and City. These limited-time benefits are valid until October 2025, with the exact discount varying based on the chosen variant and dealership location.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze third generation has received benefits of up to Rs 68,000 in October 2025. However, the prospective customers can avail the benefits of up to Rs 98,000 on the second-gen Honda Amaze.

Also Read: JSW MG Motor India Secures Second Position In Luxury EV Segment

The Honda Amaze gets a 1.2-liter, inline 4 Cylinder i-VTEC SOHC engine that propels a peak power and torque output of 88.76 hp and 110 Nm, respectively.

Honda City

Honda is offering total benefits worth up to Rs 1,27,700 on the Honda City in October 2025. Meanwhile, the Honda City e:HEV does not get any cash discount, but prospective buyers can now avail festive discounts on a 7-year extended warranty.

Honda City

The prices of the Honda City start from Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Honda City e:HEV range starts from Rs 19.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: BMW Group India Records Highest Ever Q3 Car Sales; Details

Honda Elevate

Honda Cars India is offering the maximum discount on the Honda Elevate SUV. Under the October 2025 offers, the Elevate gets total benefits of up to Rs 1.51 lakh.

The prices of the Honda Elevate start from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).