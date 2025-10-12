BMW Group India Records Highest Ever Q3 Car Sales; Details

BMW Group India posted highest ever car sales in the first nine months of the calendar year (January - September). The company sold 11,978 cars and 3,976 motorcycles. BMW sold 11,510 units and MINI 468 units. The third quarter (July-September) was exceptional as BMW Group India achieved its highest-ever Q3 sales, displaying growth of 21 percent year on year (y-o-y). The company also saw its best-ever September sales, driven by the positive effects of new GST pricing and intense festive season demand.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India has continuously succeeded in attaining high growth throughout 2025. The highest-ever sales in first nine months as well as in the third quarter reflect our unparalleled focus on customer centricity. The strong product offensive coupled with excellent aftersales services, personalised brand engagements and financial offers have spurred demand significantly. Our long-term strategy is aimed at successfully unlocking the potential of luxury car market and increasing market share while maintaining the core of JOY and Sheer Driving Pleasure we promise. The order bank remains healthy, and we are confident of closing the year with best-ever sales once again."

As the most preferred luxury EV brand in the country, BMW Group India once again sold the highest number of luxury EVs between January to September. 2,509 electric BMWs and MINIs were delivered, with a growth of 246 percent y-o-y. The share of EVs in total sales further increased to 21 percent. iX1 was the highest-selling electric car, followed by the flagship i7 in second spot. Leading the charge, BMW Group India raced past 5,000 electric deliveries till date in the third quarter.

Between January to September, long wheelbase models saw a massive growth of 169 percent y-o-y at 5,720 units. These include the 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series, and iX1. The long wheelbase models' share in sales further grew to 50 percent in this period. The 3 Series was the highest-selling BMW sedan with 16 percent share in sales.

MINI delivered 468 units between January to September 2025. The best-selling model MINI Cooper S, saw growth of over 90 percent y-o-y.

BMW Motorrad delivered 3,976 motorcycles between January to September 2025. The BMW G 310 RR was the most popular smart-cc bike. Among the imported bikes, the BMW 1300 GS / GSA were the best-selling models.