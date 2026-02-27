Industrialist Gautam Singhania Shares Video Of His New Car, "India's First" Ferrari 296 Speciale

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, has announced that he is the proud owner of the world's first right hand drive Ferrari 296 Speciale and the very first example to arrive in India.

In a post on X, Singhania described the car as "an exceptional blend of innovation, performance and design" and said it was a personal milestone he deeply values. He is also the founder of the Super Car Club of India and is well known for his passion for cars, planes and yachts.

Ferrari 296 Speciale: A track focused hybrid supercar

The Ferrari 296 Speciale is a more extreme and track focused version of the 296 GTB. It is powered by a 3.0 litre twin turbo V6 engine combined with an electric motor. Together, the hybrid system produces around 880 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful rear wheel drive Ferraris ever built.

The plug in hybrid setup also allows short distances on electric power alone. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in under 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of more than 330 km per hour.

Ferrari has reduced weight by using carbon fibre parts and improved aerodynamics for greater stability at high speeds. The suspension and chassis have also been tuned for sharper handling, drawing on the company's experience in motorsport.

Boost for India's supercar market

The arrival of the first right hand drive 296 Speciale highlights the growing appetite for rare and high performance cars in India. For enthusiasts, it marks another important moment for the country's luxury car scene.