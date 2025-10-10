Gautam Singhania To Attend NDTV World Summit 2025: All About Raymond Chairman

Gautam Singhania, Chairman of Raymond Group, is among the industry leaders attending the NDTV World Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

Leaders from around the world in politics, business, science, and culture will gather at Bharat Mandapam for a two-day event on October 17 and 18 to discuss global innovation, teamwork, and new challenges.

Meet Gautam Singhania

Born on September 9, 1965, in Mumbai, Gautam Singhania is the son of Vijaypat Singhania, a prominent businessman and former chairman of Raymond Group, the world's leading producer of suiting fabric.

He joined the family business in 1986 and became a director of Raymond Group in 1990. He was appointed managing director in July 1999 and Chairman in September 2000.

Gautam Singhania Reshaped Raymond

When he took charge, Raymond was involved in many industries, including steel, cement, and synthetics. Gautam Singhania restructured the company by selling these non-core businesses and shifting focus entirely to lifestyle products.

Under his leadership, Raymond Group underwent a strategic restructuring known as "Raymond 2.0."

He expanded Raymond into textiles and apparel brands such as Raymond, Park Avenue, and Parx, as well as men's grooming, personal care, and prophylactics.

He positioned Raymond as a premium lifestyle and fashion brand, appealing to modern urban consumers. More recently, Raymond stepped into the real estate industry and launched Raymond Realty.

International Recognition

Singhania took Raymond to an international level and formed several global collaborations. The company entered into joint ventures with UCO Textiles of Belgium for denim manufacturing and Gruppo Zambaiti of Italy for high-end shirting fabrics.

Industrial Excellence

The Raymond Group, under his leadership, is committed to excellence in education. Through its four schools in India, the group makes quality education accessible to over 10,000 children.

For his contribution to industry and the economy of Maharashtra, Gautam Singhania received the Maha Udyog Shri Award from the Government of Maharashtra.

Passion For Motorsports

Gautam Singhania is a well-known motorsport enthusiast and has a deep passion for car racing and high-performance vehicles. He is also the founder of the Super Car Club of India.

Recently, he was elected as India's representative of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) World Motor Sports Council (WMSC) and represents the FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) as its titular.

He was married to Nawaz Modi. The two parted ways in 2023. The couple has two daughters.

NDTV World Summit 2025

The 2025 NDTV World Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This year's theme is Risk, Resolve, and Renewal. The summit will focus on what challenges the world faces, how people can tackle them, and how we can rebuild stronger in the coming decade.