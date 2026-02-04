Is F1 Coming Back To India? Centre Considers Formula 1 Revival At Buddh Circuit

India could once again feature on the Formula 1 calendar, with the central government exploring the possibility of reviving the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. The race, last held in 2013, may be considered for a comeback as the Sports Ministry examines ways to bring the championship back to the country.

According to a PTI report, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited BIC and held discussions with officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which now controls the circuit.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Car Collection Is Exotic, While Rumored-Beau Lewis Hamilton Sold His For A Quirky Hobby

YEIDA took over the facility from the Jaypee Group after a series of legal and financial disputes related to unpaid dues. The government is understood to be interested in restoring the event, which previously gave India a presence in one of the world's most followed motorsport series.

Also Read: Jan'26 Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki Retains Top Spot, Followed By These Brands

The Indian Grand Prix ran for three consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2013 at Buddh International Circuit. During that period, Sebastian Vettel, then driving for Red Bull Racing, won all three editions before later retiring from Formula 1. Despite the circuit being praised by drivers and teams, the race was dropped from the calendar due to taxation and bureaucratic issues, along with limited support at the policy level.

Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Rendered Based On Spy Shots; Check Pics

In recent discussions, Mandaviya has reportedly suggested that ownership or long-term management of BIC could be handed over to a professional sports management company for a few years. The idea is that such a company could focus on meeting Formula 1's requirements and work with promoters and rights holders to try to bring the event back. This would also allow the authorities to streamline operations and planning without directly managing day-to-day sporting and commercial activities.

However, a return is far from guaranteed. Formula 1 currently runs a 24-race calendar, and several countries are interested in hosting a grand prix, which makes securing a slot challenging.

Hosting fees and operational costs are also substantial, estimated between 20 million and 60 million dollars annually for race-hosting agreements, with many existing venues supported by government funding, particularly in the Middle East. India's key advantage remains the existing Buddh International Circuit, which is already built to a high standard and has previous experience of staging Formula 1, but any comeback will depend on financial viability, regulatory clarity, and agreement among all stakeholders.