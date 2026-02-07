Nissan Gravite Interior, Design, And More Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Nissan is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming MPV, the Gravite, which is set to make its India debut on February 17, 2026. Ahead of its arrival, the company has released new teaser visuals showing the vehicle undergoing road validation tests across varying terrains, including highways, rural roads, and water wading tracks.

Nissan Gravite: Exterior

The Gravite adopts a boxy, upright silhouette but with MPV flair. It uses Nissan's new design language with front fascia features like C-shaped LED lighting elements, a prominent grille, and a more sculpted bumper design. Complementary styling touches include roof rails, body cladding, and alloy wheels, giving the MPV a practical yet contemporary appearance.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover To Unveil New Electric Models In 2026

At the rear, wraparound LED tail lamps, a C-shaped bumper treatment, and a faux skid plate lend it a slightly rugged look. These design choices align with Nissan's intent to create a utility-focused yet family-friendly MPV.

Nissan Gravite: Interior, Features

Inside, the Gravite adopts a seven-seat configuration with a flat floor, offering versatility for both passengers and cargo. The second row is expected to provide slide and recline adjustment, while the third row will suit children or short-distance travel. Foldable rear seats enable flexible storage options.

Also Read: India-US Trade Deal: Zero Duties On Big Bikes To Benefit Harley-Davidson, EVs Excluded

Key equipment highlights include a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, rear AC vents for all rows, and keyless entry with push-button start. Higher variants may further include features such as a 360-degree camera, a wireless smartphone charger, and connected car functionality.

Nissan Gravite: Powertrain

Power will come from a 1.0-litre petrol engine, available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged configurations, paired with either a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Nissan could also offer a factory-fitted CNG variant post-launch. Positioned against rivals like the Maruti Renault Triber, the Gravite is likely to be priced around Rs 5.8 lakh (ex-showroom), with customer deliveries expected to begin by March 2026.