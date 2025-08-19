NDTV Report: Can Dwarka Expressway End Delhi-Gurugram Traffic Nightmares?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two major projects -- a key stretch of the Urban Extension Road-II and the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway - to ease traffic congestion in the city and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Here's what NDTV found during the road test of the Dwarka Expressway:

The new 10.1-km section of the Dwarka Expressway, developed at Rs 5,360 crore, provides connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the Delhi Metro's Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.

This stretch comprises two sections: a 5.9-km section from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge at Dwarka Sector-21, and a 4.2-km section from Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana Border, which provides direct connectivity to the Urban Extension Road-II.

It took 20 minutes to travel from one end of the Dwarka Expressway on the Gurugram border to the Mahipalpur region of Delhi.

The newly-launched section saves commuters a lot of time on this stretch, but it is the same bottleneck once they enter the Delhi side.

It took about 65 minutes from the start of the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram to reach the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Urban Extension Road II

The other project Prime Minister Modi opened on Sunday was the Urban Extension Road II (UER 2).

The six-lane expressway, which is over 75 km long, starts from NH-44 in Alipur and passes through Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh, and Dwarka. It ends at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on NH-48 near Mahipalpur.

PM Modi has opened the Alipur-Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat.

Built at Rs 5,580 crore, it aims at reducing the traffic on the capital's Inner and Outer Ring Roads, and choke points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and NH-09.