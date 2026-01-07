Advertisement

US To Get 50 Million Barrels Of Oil From Venezuela At Market Price: Trump

Trump said the money would be controlled by him as president but it would be used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

Trump said that Venezuela would be selling up to 50 million barrels of "High Quality" oil to the US.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday on his social media site that "Interim Authorities" in Venezuela would be selling 30 million to 50 million barrels of "High Quality" oil to the US at its market price.

"I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately," Trump posted on Truth Social. "It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States."

Separately, the White House is organizing an Oval Office meeting Friday with oil company executives regarding Venezuela, with representatives of Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips expected to attend, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the plans.

