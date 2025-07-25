Student Slits Man's Neck With Blade Out Of Jealousy Over Common Woman Friend

A 20-year-old B Com second-year student, who sells ice cream for a living, has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a man out of jealousy over a shared connection with a female friend, a police official said on Friday.

The accused, Akshat Sharma, a resident of Pandav Nagar in east Delhi, attacked 21-year-old Harsh Bhati with a blade after warning him several times to stay away from the girl, the official said.

"Harsh sustained a grievous injury to his throat but survived the attack," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

The incident took place on July 17, when Harsh was standing with the girl. Akshat allegedly approached him suddenly and slashed his neck with a blade.

An FIR was registered at the Pandav Nagar police station based on a medical report received from a hospital.

"The accused was emotionally attached to the girl and grew increasingly frustrated after the victim continued to meet her despite repeated warnings," said the DCP.

Two special teams -- one from the Anti-Auto Theft Squad and another from Pandav Nagar police station -- were formed to track down the accused. However, by the time officers reached Sharma's home, Akshat had fled, police said.

"Following a tip-off, suggesting that the accused may return home. A trap was laid and Akshat was apprehended close to his house," the officer said.

During questioning, Akshat allegedly confessed to the attack and cited jealousy and emotional distress as his motive. Police said he was studying B Com through open university and supported himself by selling ice cream.

"He was upset that Harsh was ignoring his repeated objections to meeting the girl. He slit his throat in a fit of rage," said the DCP, adding that further investigation is underway.

