Raj Thackeray's MNS Continues Rampage, Assaults Mumbai Coaching Centre Head

Political thuggery reared its ugly head in Maharashtra again after goons from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena assaulted the head of an academic coaching centre near Mumbai.

In a two-and-a-half-minute video shared online three MNS men sit across a desk from the Siddharth Singh Chandel, who runs the Siddhartha Logic coaching centre in the city's Kalyan suburb that preps students for competitive examinations, including for entry to the Indian Administrative Service.

Mr Chandel, the goons had alleged, charged high fees but did not take classes.

In the video Mr Chandel - who is on a mobile phone - tries to pacify the ruffians.

But the situation escalates quickly; seconds into the clip one of the goons slaps him and a second throws a stainless-steel bottle at him. Taken aback Mr Chandel tries to pacify them again.

But then a third man throws a wooden plaque at Mr Chandel.

Meanwhile, huddled in the corner of the room there are some young girls, one of whom is filming the attack on her mobile phone. One of the goons calls another who points accusingly at Mr Chandel.

By this time the MNS goons have come around the table menacingly.

The video cuts out with Mr Chandel on his feet and being threatened by one of his attackers.

Incidents of Raj Thackeray's MNS thugs attacking people - over 'insults' to the Marathi language and people, and emboldened by political protection - have increased over the past weeks, particularly after the assault of a shopkeeper in Mumbai's Mira Road and another in Vikhroli.

READ | Raj Thackeray's Men Do It Again. Rajasthan Man Attacked Over Chat Status

There have also been attacks on auto drivers who migrated to Mumbai in search of jobs.

Neither the party nor Mr Thackeray have apologised or even acknowledged the horrific impropriety of their actions. In fact, the MNS chief has defended and even praised the attackers.

READ | 'If Raj Thackeray Is Criticised...': Amid Mumbai Slap Row, MNS Goons' Warning

And his party has warned of more attacks and violence if Mr Thackeray is criticised.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has refused to apolgoise for attacks by his party workers (File).

And, in each case, the party thugs were protected from police action.

In the assault on the Mira Road shopkeeper, for example, the seven men involved in the attack were only summoned by the cops after pressure from NDTV, and were then released without any action.

READ | Swift Bail For 7 Workers From Raj Thackeray's MNS In Slapgate Row

That several attacks were filmed and there were still no arrests is a matter of concern.

At the heart of this are protests against state government orders - in April and June - making Hindi a 'mandatory' language for students from Class I to V in all schools across Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray has rallied behind Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, with the estranged cousins - son and nephew of Sena founder Bal Thackeray - to protest the 'imposition' of Hindi.

READ | "Dubo-Dubo Ke Maarenge": Raj Thackeray Slams Nishikant Dubey, He Says......

Violence over the Marathi language also triggered a political row between the MNS and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Mr Thackeray exchanging barbs.

READ | 'Marathi Must Be Spoken...': Maha Minister On MNS Workers Slap Row

What was shocking was Home Minister Yogesh Kadam's response; he said 'action will be taken' against anyone who 'disrespects Marathi', but made no mention of punishing the hooligans. "Marathi will have to be spoken in Maharashtra..."

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.