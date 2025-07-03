'If Raj Thackeray Is Criticised...': Amid Mumbai Slap Row, MNS Goons' Warning

Goons from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena attacked a man in Pune's upmarket Kothrud area Thursday - for an 'objectionable' social media post about party boss Thackeray.

The police, who were too late to defend Kedar Soman, proceeded to take him into custody.

Local media said the cops are investigating the incident ahead of possible legal action.

This comes days after MNS thugs assaulted a Mumbai shopkeeper for not speaking Marathi. The attackers have yet to be arrested, despite having filmed the assault and posted it online.

The MNS has refused to apologise or even reprimand those involved in either attack.

On the Pune incident, Sandeep Deshpande, the party's Mumbai unit boss, declared, "If our party chief is criticised, then we will definitely respond."

On the Mumbai assault he echoed disquieting remarks by Maharashtra's junior Home Minister, Yogesh Kadam, who said 'action will be taken' against anyone who 'disrespects Marathi'.

Deshpande claimed the vicious slaps rained on Babulal Khimji Chaudhary were because the 48-year-old, whose shop has been a fixture in the Mira Road suburb for 20 years, had 'insulted' Marathi. "If there is an attempt to insult Marathi, we will respond. It will not be tolerated."

The two incidents of assault underline what many feel is a 'culture of fear' that has spread across Maharashtra, where insistence on the use of Marathi is a frequent issue.

The irony, though, is the MNS goons' action comes as Raj Thackeray claims credit for forcing the Maharashtra government to back down in the 'Hindi language imposition' row.

In that case, Raj Thackeray joined his estranged cousin, Shiv Sena (UBT) boss Uddhav Thackeray, in protesting an order that would have made Hindi the default language for primary school students, i.e., from Class I to V, including those in English-medium institutions.

In the Mumbai shopkeeper assault case, after persistent reporting by NDTV, four of the seven men who attacked Chaudhary have been questioned by the police.

They were not, however, arrested. The police declined to do so saying they had not been called under legal provisions that would permit their detention at this stage.

It is unclear if the men involved in the Pune attack have been arrested either.

In Thane meanwhile, an altercation over a mobile phone recharge transaction snowballed into another Marathi langauge row, only this time a leader from Uddhav Thackeray's Sena was involved.

