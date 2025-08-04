"If 2 Brothers Can Come Together After 20 Years...": Raj Thackeray To Party

Start preparing for the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections, was the clear message from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to the party workers. Mr Thackeray urged the party to remain united and underlined the example of his coming together with his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray to drive home the point.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the state local bodies elections expected to be held later this year.

Addressing his party workers at the Rangsharda Hall in Bandra, Mr Thackeray referred to his reunion with cousin Uddav Thackeray at a public rally in Mumbai after a political separation that spanned two decades. He said, "If we two brothers can come together after twenty years, then why are you fighting among yourselves? Instead of creating any dispute between the workers and office bearers, start preparing for the elections."



Speculations of a possible alliance have remained high as Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray shared the stage on July 5, at an event, titled 'Awaj Marathicha' (Voice of the Marathi), jointly organised by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), marking the first time since 2005 that the two estranged cousins shared a stage.



Raj Thackeray's surprise visit to Matoshree to greet Uddhav on his birthday lend more weight to the alliance buzz.

"Leave it to me with whom to form an alliance. Appropriate instructions will be given at the right time," he said.

He added that the party is the strongest in Mumbai, sources told NDTV.

"This time the power of Mumbai Municipal Corporation will come into our hands," Raj Thackeray said.

While instructing the office bearers on Marathi language row, Raj Thackeray said, "Do not beat anyone without reason, first explain.. If they are ready to learn and speak Marathi, then teach them. But if they show arrogance, then adopt the same attitude in future as well. Do not make videos."

Mr Thackeray asked party workers to check the voter list, move forward with old workers and office bearers as part of election preparations.

MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande, who was also present at the meeting, said, "Our Leader Raj Thackeray instructed all party workers and office bearers to gear up for BMC election. He also instructed us to focus on the voter list and review it. There are huge expectations from us, and we are ready to deliver."

The coming together of the estranged cousins-turned-comrades has not only enthused cadres of both parties, but it could also give a lifeline to both parties, which are struggling to regain their footing after drubbings in the assembly polls last year.

Uddahv Thackeray's party won 20 seats in the polls while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats. The MNS failed to win any seats.