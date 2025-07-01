Video: Shopkeeper Refuses To Speak Marathi, MNS Workers Rain Slaps On Him

On the very day the Maharashtra government withdrew its orders on the implementation of the three-language policy in the state, which the opposition has termed an attempt at "Hindi imposition", a shopkeeper was assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Thane for asking them why speaking in Marathi should be compulsory.

A video, which has gone viral, shows several members of the Raj Thackeray-led party surrounding the shopkeeper on Sunday night. While one argues with the shopkeeper, another warns him that he would be thrashed.

"You asked me why you should speak in Marathi. What does that mean? When you had trouble, you had come to the MNS office," a member tells the shopkeeper, who replies that he had no idea when speaking in the language became compulsory.

Another man, throwing in some curse words, warns the shopkeeper that he would not be allowed to do business in the area. When the shopkeeper says they would need to teach him Marathi, one of the men says, "Yeah, say that then. What do you mean why should you learn Marathi? This is Maharashtra. Which language is spoken in Maharashtra?"

When the shopkeeper replies and says "all languages", one of the men slaps him and another joins in, slapping him twice in quick succession. Even as the shopkeeper tries to explain, the man slaps him at least four more times - including once with the back of his hand.

After the video went viral on Tuesday, a case was registered against seven members of the MNS at the Kashimira police station.

Protest To Celebration

The Raj Thackeray-led party has been at the forefront of the campaign against the implementation of the three-language policy in Maharashtra schools, which is part of the National Education Policy. The MNS and the faction of the Shiv Sena led by Mr Thackeray's cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, had also planned a massive protest against the three-language policy in Mumbai on Saturday.

On Sunday, however, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state cancelled two resolutions on the policy and said that a panel will help decide its future.

"We have decided that a committee will be formed under the leadership of educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav to determine from which standard the languages should be implemented, how the implementation should take place, and what choices should be given to students. Based on the report submitted by this committee, the state government will make a final decision on the implementation of the three-language policy," Mr Fadnavis had said.

The Thackeray cousins announced on Tuesday that they would hold a rally to celebrate "Marathi Vijay Diwas" on Saturday, the day their protest was originally scheduled. The event will see the cousins appearing together at a political event for the first time in almost two decades.