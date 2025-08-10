Glue Addiction Taken Tragic Turn, Man Kills Grandma, Parents Critical

A tragic incident linked to glue addiction has emerged from Maharashtra. A man under the influence of the chemical attacked his parents and grandmother with a knife for being refused money, apparently to fund his addiction in Parli city of Beed district.

Arbaaz Ramzan Qureshi's grandmother, Zubeda Qureshi, died on the spot. His parents are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ambajogai. Their condition is said to be critical.

The accused had asked his family members for money but was refused. The intoxicated man then resorted to violence and stabbed his parents and grandmother.

He has been taken into custody by the police.

Glue intoxication is a major problem, mostly seen among young adults and even minors. Toulene, a toxic chemical present in adhesives and paint thinners, dissolves in the brain cells and causes hallucinations. It may lead to hearing loss, kidney and liver damage, and even neurological disorders.