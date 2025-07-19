"<i>Dubo-Dubo Ke Maarenge</i>": Raj Thackeray Slams Nishikant Dubey, He Responds

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, responding to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's "dubo-dubo ke maarenge" threat, with a question: "Did I teach Hindi to Raj Thackeray?"

On Friday, Raj Thackeray publicly responded to Mr Dubey's earlier comments, where the BJP leader had said, "Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak-patak ke maarenge (We will thrash Marathi people repeatedly)", with a warning of his own: "You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo-dubo ke maarenge (We will thrash you, drown you in the sea in Mumbai)."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Dubey defended his earlier statements and said he would not retract them. "I am proud that my mother tongue is Hindi," he said. "Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are not some great monarchs. I'm an MP, and I do not take the law into my hands. But wherever they go, people will respond."

He added that "if you beat up the poor, they will retaliate one day." Referring to past MNS actions against non-Marathi speakers, Mr Dubey stated: "They protested against Gujaratis in 1956, then against South Indians, and now they are doing it against Hindi speakers. Their history is such that everyone is angry at them."

Raj Thackeray, addressing a crowd at Mira Bhayandar, said he had no problem with any language but objected strongly to the "imposition" of Hindi. "I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra," he said. "Those who live in Maharashtra should learn Marathi as soon as possible. Wherever you go, speak Marathi."

The controversy stemmed from two government resolutions issued in April, under which Hindi was to be made the third compulsory language for students in Classes 1 to 5 in Maharashtra. Following opposition, including from Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra government withdrew the resolutions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later announced that a committee would be formed to review the policy. "The three-language formula will be implemented," he said. "But whether Hindi should be taught from Class 1 or Class 5 is to be decided by a committee."

At a rally last week, Raj Thackeray warned Mr Fadnavis that any move to reintroduce the policy would lead to a complete shutdown of schools. "When they tried it once, we had shut down shops, and now we will not hesitate to shut down schools if Hindi is imposed (from Class 1 to 5)," he said.