'Marathi Must Be Spoken...': Maharashtra Minister On MNS Workers Slap Row

Junior Maharashtra Home Minister Yogesh Kadam has spoken up after a Mumbai shopkeeper was attacked by goons from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - for not speaking Marathi.

But rather than condemn the attack Mr Kadam declared 'action will be taken' against anyone who 'disrespects Marathi'. He made no mention of punishing the MNS hooligans.

"Marathi will have to be spoken in Maharashtra," the Shiv Sena MLA from Dapoli said, "If you do not know Marathi (and) your attitude is 'we will not speak it at all', that will not work. You can say 'we will try to speak it'. If someone disrespects Marathi, action will be taken against them."

On the MNS thugs - who have been identified by NDTV but have yet to be arrested - the minister would only say, "We will give them this message... they should not take the law into their own hands. (They should) complain against the person concerned... then action will be taken."

Mira Road Marathi 'Slapgate' Row

There has been widespread outrage over the assault on 48-year-old Babulal Khimji Chaudhary, whose 'Jodhpur Sweet Shop' has been a fixture in Mumbai's Mira Road area for 20 years.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey was among those to speak out against the attack on Mr Chaudhary, who told NDTV he considers Mumbai his 'karmabhoomi' and will fight for justice.

But that outrage has been slow to translate into tangible action against the accused, with the police only appearing to act after sustained pressure generated by NDTV's reports.

Earlier today four of seven MNS goons named in the police complaint - which was only filed two days after the video of Mr Chaudhary being slapped went viral - were questioned by the cops.

They were not, however, arrested. The police declined to do so saying they had not been called under legal provisions that would permit their detention at this stage.

It is unclear why the other three did not appear as instructed.

The video of the assault - which took place past 10.30 pm Sunday - showed men surrounding Mr Chaudhary and slapping and threatening him if his staff and he don't speak in Marathi.

The staff member also threatened was Bagharam, a migrant worker from Rajasthan who told NDTV the attackers wanted water but, when he spoke in Hindi, they demanded he speak in Marathi. "I said we speak all languages, so they threatened to beat me up..."

The thugs then accosted Mr Chaudhary and attacked him, Mr Bagharam said.

MNS Doubles Down

The MNS, meanwhile, has refused to apologise or even reprimand its workers.

The party accused Chaudhary of being 'arrogant'. It said he had provoked his attackers by stating that all languages are spoken in Maharashtra, a statement that is correct.

MNS boss Raj Thackeray has not commented so far.

The irony, though, is the MNS goons' action comes as Mr Thackeray claims credit for forcing the Maharashtra government to back down in the 'Hindi langauge imposition' row.

In that case, Mr Thackeray joined his estranged cousin, Shiv Sena (UBT) boss Uddhav Thackeray, in protesting an order that would have made Hindi the default language for primary school students.

The reunited (for now) cousins have planned a celebratory rally in Mumbai this weekend.

WIth input from agencies

