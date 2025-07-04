MNS Workers Questioned, Released In Few Hours Over Slapgate Row

Seven members of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - who assaulted a Mumbai shopkeeper for not speaking in Marathi, filmed their brutal attack, and shared it online - were released within hours of being detained yesterday evening, sources told NDTV Friday morning.

Maharashtra minister Nitish Rane confirmed their 'arrest' in a brief interview with NDTV.

But minutes after he spoke it emerged the seven men had never actually been arrested; they had only been detained and interrogated, their statements recorded, and then released.

Police sources told NDTV the seven were released on bail bonds since the charges against them are of a lenient nature, and hold a maximum punishment of less than seven years.

They can now only be arrested if the charges are amended to include more stringent ones.