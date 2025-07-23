Ex-NSG Personnel Robbed At Gunpoint In Delhi, Accused Arrested: Cops

A 35-year-old man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Noida in connection with the robbery of Rs 60 lakh at gunpoint at the residence of a retired NSG personnel in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Alok Kumar Mishra, is a driver of an employee of a civic body, the official said, adding that Bhimsen (86), a former National Security Guard (NSG) recruit, who now runs a jewellery business in the Kinaari Market area, was at his residence on Saturday with his son Sandeep, daughter-in-law Neelam and grandson when the robbery took place.

"The incident took place when a man named Sunil knocked on the door of the house and called out the name of a family member. As soon as the door was opened, three masked assailants, armed with weapons, forced their way into the residence," a senior police officer said.

The intruders started searching for certain documents, and when the grandson tried to intervene, one of the assailants brandished a firearm, tied his hands and gagged him using adhesive tape.

"The suspects then ransacked the house and made away with jewellery and precious stones estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh. They also took away 3,550 dollars in cash," the officer added.

Before fleeing, the robbers confined the family members in the kitchen and locked the door from outside. Once the assailants escaped, the family alerted their neighbours, who helped them break free, following which police were informed.

Alok was caught in Noida, and the firearm used in the crime has also been recovered from his possession, the officer said.

However, no stolen item has been recovered from him and further probe is ongoing to nab the other accused, the officer added.

The case was registered on Saturday.

