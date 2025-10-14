Video: Speeding DTC Bus Rams Bike, E Rickshaw, School Van In Delhi, 4 Injured

A speeding bus in Delhi rammed a bike, an e-rickshaw and then a school van in east Delhi on Tuesday, leaving three people injured and an eight-year-old with a broken tooth.

Officials said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was headed from Karkardooma Court towards 60 Feet Road in the Vishwas Nagar area, and the rickshaw and the school van were travelling in the opposite direction around 12.20 pm when the accident took place.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the bus, dragging a bike, hurtling towards the e-rickshaw at high speed. The rickshaw gets spun around and hits the school van sideways, with the bus dragging both vehicles out of the frame at high speed. The bus leaves only a spinning helmet in its wake as proof of the carnage.

"I am still in shock. Everything happened in a matter of seconds. This wasn't a highway or a main road, it was just a narrow connecting street, but the bus was still being driven at a very high speed," the school van's driver said.

The bus driver fled after the accident, but was later detained.

A statement by the office of the Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police said two people on the bike, identified as Satish and Mahesh, as well as the e-rickshaw driver, Mahesh, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment. An eight-year-old student of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya lost a tooth.

A case has been registered against the bus driver and he has been detained, the statement said.

Local residents have asked for enhanced speed monitoring and traffic management in the area.