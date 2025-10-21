Shruti Haasan Relies On This Age-Old Home Remedy For Beautiful, Shiny Locks: "It Worked Miracles For My Hair"

Hair problems are real, and sometimes the best way to tackle them is by relying on home remedies. Indian actor and singer Shruti Haasan had opened up about the secret behind her long and beautiful hair: a simple oil that helps her tame her locks.

Shruti Haasan's Secret To Luscious Hair

During an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, the Coolie actor revealed that the secret to her luscious, long hair is sesame oil. In a world filled with expensive serums, she says she swears by this age-old ingredient.

When asked how she maintains her healthy hair, Shruti Haasan shared, "This is my natural hair colour. And I use oil, only sesame oil. Sesame mixed with coconut or sesame mixed with almond, depending on my mood. But basically, sesame has worked miracles for my hair."

The actress also shared her routine for oiling her hair. She said she uses it before every wash. "I don't wash my hair every day. You shouldn't wash your hair every day. So if I'm shooting, then the night before, I'll put the oil in, go to sleep, wake up, wash, and go."

Sesame Oil For Hair: What Science Says

Sesame oil is a proven home remedy for beautiful hair. It contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which could impact hair loss, according to a 2017 study published in the journal Dermatology Practical & Conceptual.

Science has also found a link between sesame seed oil and hair growth. According to Healthline, sesame oil can help combat dry hair and scalp, improve scalp health, reduce dandruff, and promote healthier, shinier hair.

While the oil may have worked wonders for Shruti Haasan, it may not work for everyone. Therefore, ensure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your haircare routine.