"Traffic Pandemic": Bengaluru Entrepreneur Calls For WFH Revival Amid City's Traffic Troubles

A Bengaluru entrepreneur's humorous post about the city's notorious traffic congestion has gone viral, resonating with many office workers who share similar frustrations. Dilip Kumar, in a viral X post, suggested treating "road traffic" like a pandemic and reverting to work-from-home (WFH) arrangements to avoid the daily commute. He lamented the stress and time wasted stuck in traffic, particularly on Monday mornings.

"Why can't we pretend there is a pandemic and it's called road traffic and go back to working from home and doing online meetings. It's painful to get stuck for 2 hours on a Monday morning and act enthusiastic. There is no medicine for the stress from Bangalore traffic," the tweet read.

See the post here:

Why can't we pretend there is a pandemic and it's called road traffic and go back to working from home and doing online meetings. It's painful to get stuck for 2hrs on a Monday morning and act enthusiastic. There is no medicine for the stress from Bangalore traffic. — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) June 30, 2025

The post sparked a wave of relatable responses from others who struggle with Bengaluru's traffic. X users echoed the toll of long commutes, with one noting how motion sickness and delayed starts disrupt daily life and even affect health over time. Some users blamed rigid corporate mindsets, noting the need to educate corporations and startups about the benefits of remote work. One user shared a personal anecdote about a former colleague who believed that people working from home are never productive.

One user wrote, "WFH isn't a cure for the traffic pandemic, but it's a much-needed painkiller. Companies have the power to relieve this daily suffering — why not use it immediately?"

Another commented, "It's the sheer pleasure of seeing all the incompetent people together in a box called OFFICE. Bosses are sadists. They want you to do the same, NOTHING in the office, rather than from HOME."

A third said, "All the energy is gone while commuting. All you can think of at work is getting back home."

A fourth added, "Absolutely, it affects the majority of the day. On the flip side, people who've motion sickness or are driving end up starting their days late, which in turn stretches the day and affects the cardiac cycle in the long run. This was one of the reasons we went completely remote. Our entire team loves this."

Bengaluru, India's tech hub, grapples with chronic traffic congestion, driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry. The city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue. Peak-hour commutes can stretch hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.