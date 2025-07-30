Car With Husky Behind The Wheel Causes Traffic Jam In Mumbai: "Supposed To Be Serious But..."

Social media was abuzz after a dog was spotted in a car, sitting in the driver's seat in Mumbai. The incident was reported in Lokhandwala Main Market, where a red hatchback car was parked in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam.

Watch the video here:

When passersby looked closely, a husky was found sitting calmly in the driver's seat, sparking amusement and debate among netizens.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows the car blocking traffic, with several other vehicles stuck behind it. The owner's identity remains unknown as the car's number plate is blurred.

The video was posted on Instagram by @andheriloca, with the caption: "Car parked right in the middle of Lokhandwala Main Market, causing major inconvenience. Shockingly, a pet dog was left sitting on the driver's seat."

"This kind of careless & irresponsible parking deserves the choicest of punishment."

The video received huge traction on social media, with some users joking about the situation and others criticising the owner for irresponsible parking and potentially endangering the dog's safety.

"I know it's supposed to be serious but the dog in the driver seat is just too cute.. he's like what you looking at? My hooman is just getting me treatos," one user wrote.

"What a cutie pie! but this is so dangerous - leaving him alone in the car like that," another user said.

Some users demanded action from the traffic police, suggesting that the owner should be fined or penalised for the offence. "Take a photo and upload to the Mumbai Traffic App. The challan will be issued against the offence," a third user wrote.