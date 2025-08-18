Massive Jam, Schools Shut As Heavy Rain Floods Mumbai

Schools and colleges have been shut, several areas are waterlogged and massive traffic jams have been reported as Mumbai and its surrounding areas received heavy rain this morning.

According to officials, the Maximum City has recorded over 54 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 72 mm and 65 mm of rainfall. Mumbai and nearby areas have been receiving heavy rain for the past couple of days, and the weather office has issued a red alert, warning of 'extremely heavy' rainfall in some areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai and asked people to avoid stepping out unless necessary. The downpour has halted traffic and led to waterlogging in several areas. Among the arterial roads affected are the Eastern Freeway and the Western Express Highway. Visuals shared on social media show hundreds of cars stranded in heavy rain on key roads in and around Mumbai. Waterlogging has been reported in Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kanjurmarg, Sion Gandhi market and Navi Mumbai. The bad weather has also impacted air traffic. Many flights have been delayed, although airport authorities have not specified a number. Nine go-arounds -- when a pilot chooses to abort a landing and try again-- have been reported and at least one flight has been diverted. According to plane tracker Flightradar24, there is an average 54-minute delay in all flights out of Bombay. Local trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, are running late by 15 to 20 minutes, according to several reports. BMC has shared updates on the diversion of BEST buses. The civic body has asked citizens to reach out to its control room through the 1916 helpline in case of any emergency.

