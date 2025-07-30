Man Wins Divorce Without Paying Alimony After Battling False Cases, Reddit Story Goes Viral

In a rare and widely discussed turn of events, a man managed to secure a divorce without paying a single rupee in alimony or maintenance, despite being entangled in multiple legal cases initiated by his wife. The incident came to light through a viral Reddit post by user itachi_senpai1, sparking intense online discussion.

According to the post, the man's wife had filed serious charges, including IPC Section 498A (cruelty), CrPC Section 125 (maintenance), and a domestic violence case. Rather than hiring legal representation, the man boldly chose to represent himself in court throughout the lengthy process.

Initially, the wife allegedly demanded ₹70 lakh as a settlement. Over time, the amount reduced to ₹35 lakh and then ₹30 lakh. The husband stood firm, counteroffering just ₹1 lakh. After almost three years of courtroom battle, the wife's lawyer reportedly proposed a mutual divorce with zero alimony or maintenance involved.

The man celebrated his hard-fought freedom with a divorce-themed cake, shared among friends and coworkers. The post's virality drew in a wave of supportive comments, with many applauding his determination and legal awareness.

Users expressed frustration with a system perceived as biased, with some alleging that divorce lawyers and judges often profit from inflated alimony settlements. For many, this story stands not just as a victory but as a rare glimmer of hope for those facing false allegations and coercive legal tactics.