Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City Braces for Heavy Rainfall As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru residents can expect heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning on April 3, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city. Temperatures are predicted to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, accompanied by gusty winds.

The rainfall is attributed to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into a depression off the coast of Odisha. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) forecasts continued cloudy weather, thunderstorms, and moderate to heavy rainfall across several regions of Karnataka over the next five days. An orange alert has been issued for numerous districts in North Interior Karnataka, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

According to a press release issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this trend of sporadic rainfall is expected to continue.

Chikkamagaluru and Hassan's maximum temperatures were nearly 7.5 degrees and 6 degrees below normal, respectively.

The maximum temperature ranged from 4 to 2 degrees below normal in Bidar, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, and Mysuru.

The IMD release also warned of isolated inundation in certain areas.

Residents and commuters have shared videos and photos of affected locations, with reports of waterlogging at the Aghara flyover and the Krishna temple road in Indiranagar.

Rain-affected areas in Bengaluru include Bellandur, HAL, CV Raman Nagar, Hoodi, KR Puram, Koramangala, Marathahalli, HSR Layout, Whitefield, and Hennur.

In Bengaluru, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29 degrees Celcius and 20 degrees Celcius, respectively, over the next 48 hours.