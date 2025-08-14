Video: Massive Tree Uprooted, Crushes Biker To Death In Delhi Rain Chaos

A 50-year-old man was crushed to death after a massive tree uprooted and fell on him in Delhi amid heavy rain. The biker, identified as Sudhir Kumar (50), was riding with his daughter, Priya (22), when an old neem tree uprooted and fell flat on the biker and adjacent vehicles in South Delhi's Kalkaji. The national capital, Delhi, has been witnessing a downpour since early morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams, disrupting lives.

According to the CCTV footage, at 9:50 am, an old neem tree uprooted and fell on the vehicles in Delhi's Kalkaji. After waiting for a few seconds, one of the cars that came under the tree managed to drive past the incident location. However, the bike remained trapped under the tree. People rushed to rescue the bikers.

Police responded swiftly to the PCR call and launched a rescue operation. The two victims were extricated and shifted to the hospital through Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance. Both father and daughter were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The man died of his injuries.

Additionally, an i10 car parked in the vicinity sustained damage due to the fallen tree.

The visuals from the ground show a tree fallen flat on the ground, blocking the entire road.

JCB has been deployed to cut the tree into smaller parts and remove it from the road. The Fire Department is also on service, trying to clear the area and restore traffic movement.

Delhi woke up to heavy showers, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert, warning of more rain in the coming hours.

Several parts of the national capital reported waterlogging and slowed traffic, causing inconvenience to commuters during the morning rush hour.

Lajpat Nagar, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, GTK Depot in Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, Old GT Road near Ring Road, the carriageway from Ashram towards Moolchand on Mathura Road, and Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram road were inundated.

Delhi Traffic Police also issued several alerts, warning commuters of traffic jams at several locations, including Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS Flyover and South Extension Loop, suggesting taking an alternative route.

Delhi Airport also issued an advisory, urging fliers to consider taking the Metro to prevent delays, in view of waterlogging and traffic.

"Due to heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging near Delhi Airport, passengers are advised to consider alternative transport, such as the Delhi Metro, to prevent delays," it said.