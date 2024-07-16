Kolkata Man's Post On Why He'd Like To Move To Bengaluru Sparks Discussion

The post accumulated more than 87,000 views. (Representative pic)

Bengaluru is known for its pleasant weather, thanks to its elevation of over 3,000 feet above sea level. Now, a Kolkata man's hilarious reaction to visiting India's Silicon Valley has sparked a discussion on social media. After being used to the hot and humid weather in the eastern city, X user Anurag Das said that he was pleasantly surprised after stepping out of the Bengaluru airport on Sunday. "Stepping out of Bengaluru airport, the air outside is almost as pleasant as AC. In July," Mr Das wrote.

"Compare it with the open-air sauna that is Kolkata, which leaves you drenched in sweat in minutes. I am now willing to do a PhD. in Kannada, if it means I can stay here forever," Mr Das added.

Mr Das shared the tweet just two days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 87,000 views and several comments. Some social media users were impressed, especially because he appeared willing to learn the local language to settle in the city. Others, however, pointed out that settling in the IT city only because of its weather is a bad call. They urged the X user to experience other aspects of the city before making a decision.

"Welcome to bengaluru... You intent to learn kannada is enough," wrote one user.

"These kind of people who are open to assimilate are the one deserved to get domicile in banglore. Interact with locals and natives in old banglore region to fully get real banglore vibe," said a second.

"A foreign friend after I picked him up form the B'lore airport a few years back made a very enlightening comment - exit from any international airport is not a true reflection of what's to come after 20 Kms. True for every single airport in the world," shared another.

"The same u is gonna crib abt the same BLR once u realise it takes 30 mins to finish 1.5 km! One rain and our roads are lakes! If weather is he criteria y not shift to some hillstation!? BLR is already crowded & we locals encourage ppl to move out!" commented a fourth user.

"Only concern is traffic otherwise Bangalore is so good. The actual locals don't expect that you must speak kannada as some person replying here. Locals treat us with hospitality and if we struggle in our broken Kannada they pick our mother tongue," expressed a fifth.

"First live for just one year in Bangalore and after one year if you still feel the same way about the city then you can think about staying there forever. Bangalore has pleasant weather throughout the year but do you want to make a 'staying forever' decision only based on weather?" wrote one user.