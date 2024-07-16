'Hire Indian CEO Or...': X User's Post On JD Vance And His Indian-Origin Wife Gets Elon Musk's Attention

Donald Trump recently announced JD Vance as his running mate.

Former US President Donald Trump recently announced JD Vance as his running mate. Expectedly, social media has been filled with posts about his achievements, past statements and personal life, including his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance. The couple's prominence has led to widespread discussion online, particularly highlighting Mr Vance's "Indian connection". One such notable social media share even grabbed the attention of tech billionaire Elon Musk, who reacted to a post by an Indian user with an emoticon.

Taking to the microblogging site, user Dr Parik Patel shared a picture of JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance with one of their kids. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "You either hire an Indian CEO or live long enough to see yourself become Indian." Elon Musk took to the post's comments section to react with a laughing-out-loud emoji.

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 905,000 views. Social media users reacted to the post with all kinds of reactions.

"it's impossible to beat the food. It's the tastiest cuisine of any human group," wrote one user. "Lmao this is one of the best tweets ever about JD Vance. Hahahaha. Epic," expressed another.

Notably, JD Vance has been in the spotlight after former US president Donald Trump declared him his running mate. Vance's wife, Usha, a daughter of Indian immigrants, has established herself as a successful lawyer, having worked at the Supreme Court of the US, the US Court of Appeals and a prestigious San Francisco firm until her recent exit.

She was raised in a San Diego suburb and attended Mt. Carmel High School. She graduated with a BA in history from Yale University in 2007. She later pursued further studies at the University of Cambridge, earning an MPhil in 2009 as a Gates Cambridge Scholar.

JD Vance has often credited Usha for her support in his success. The couple met at Yale Law School and married in Kentucky in 2014. They had two ceremonies - a traditional wedding ceremony and a separate Hindu ceremony conducted by a Hindu priest, honouring Usha's Hindu heritage. They have three children - Ewan, 6, Vivek, 4, and Mirabel, 2.