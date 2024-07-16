Anand Mahindra Shares Picture Of US Senator's Indian Wedding, Calls It...

JD and Usha Vance met at Yale Law School and got married in Kentucky in 2014.

Businessman Anand Mahindra recently celebrated the union of US Senator JD Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, with a throwback post on social media. Mr Mahindra's post comes close on the heels of the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Presumably drawing a parallel between the two weddings, the Mahindra Chairperson shared a photo of the couple wearing traditional Indian wedding attire. "There's another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate..." he wrote on X, adding a smiling emoji.

There's another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate…



???? pic.twitter.com/WGDKAvcrv1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2024

Republican JD Vance has been in the spotlight after former US president Donald Trump declared him his running mate. Vance's wife, Usha, a daughter of Indian immigrants, has established herself as a successful lawyer, having worked at the Supreme Court of the US, the US Court of Appeals and a prestigious San Francisco firm until her recent exit.

Social media has been abuzz with posts about his achievements, past statements and personal life, including his wife Usha. Mr Mahindra's post, however, brought attention to their beautiful Indian wedding and Usha's Indian heritage.

"Again this time, the US vice president has an Indian connection!" a user commented under Mr Mahindra's post, referring to current US VP Kamala Harris who is of Indian origin.

Again this time, the US vice president has an Indian connection! — Amit Misra (@amit6060) July 16, 2024

Another user shared a picture of the Vance family.

with family of course. pic.twitter.com/YPLq4B7XlK — Ravi Rana (@RaviRRana) July 16, 2024

Someone joked, “Indians will watch only if it's bigger than Ambani's.”

Indians will watch only if it's bigger than Ambani's. He really set the standards so high now, single boys has to follow Narayana Murthy Ji advise and work for 70 hrs to pay off grand wedding bills ???? — Raj Paladi (@IamRajPaladi) July 16, 2024

JD and Usha Vance met at Yale Law School and got married in Kentucky in 2014. They had a separate Hindu wedding ceremony conducted by a Hindu priest, in addition to a traditional ceremony. They have three children.

The Republican Senator, earlier, spoke out about the influence of his wife on his personal and spiritual life. In an interview, Vance credited Usha's faith for helping him navigate challenges and reconcile his Catholic beliefs. He has also often praised Usha for her support and accomplishments, calling her a "powerful female voice".