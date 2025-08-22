What JD Vance Told Zelensky During "Icebreaker" Chat Ahead Of Trump Meet

Not long ago, United States Vice President JD Vance sat across Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, and the two leaders had a heated exchange.

Cut to earlier this week, when Zelensky returned to the Oval Office to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war with Donald Trump, Vance had a warning, "Mr President, so long as you behave, I won't say anything."

It "was a good little icebreaker," to which President Zelensky "just chuckled a little bit," Vance told Fox News.

Comments on social media saw Vance being called out for his "arrogance, ignorance, and disrespect" towards President Zelenskyy.

"Vance thought it was an 'icebreaker' to say this to the President of Ukraine, a man leading a nation at war, with people dying every day. It's arrogance, ignorance, and disrespect. A perfect snapshot of how unserious and condescending these people are," read one comment.

"What an idiot! It's Vance who owes Zelensky an apology for his stunt on February 28th. And I have no doubt that he would attempt another humiliation if European leaders didn't accompany Zelensky to Washington," another comment read.

"Unbelievable. This guy has the emotional maturity and insight of a 14 year old. The US is at great risk with him in that position," said one user.

This came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Trump in Alaska, where the two leaders are believed to have discussed the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine and ways to bring an end to it.

After meeting Putin, Trump also held a multi-leader roundtable with European officials.

In February, Vance and Trump had a public fallout with Zelensky for not expressing enough gratitude to the US, which caused significant media criticism and diplomatic tension.

Trump, too, backed his deputy, saying he didn't have the cards. Later, he posted on social media that Zelensky "can come back when he is ready for peace."