Before Trump Spat, Zelensky Was Asked Why He's Not Wearing Suit. His Reply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Friday to sign a deal on rare minerals, but his meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, descended into mayhem in front of the international media inside the Oval Office.

Before their ugly clash, Zelensky, who was dressed in his trademark clothes, was asked by a reporter why he was not wearing a suit to the meeting in the United States' "highest level" office.

"Why don't you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?" he asked, leaving Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials in the room in splits.

"Do you have a problem?" Zelensky shot back at the reporter.

"A lot of Americans have a problem with who don't respect the dress code of the Oval office," the reporter responded.

Zelensky then said he would wear a suit after the Russia-Ukraine war, which broke out in 2022, finishes.

"I will wear a (suit) costume after this war finishes, yes. Maybe something like yours, yes, maybe something better. I don't know, we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you," he responded.

Q: "Why don't you wear a suit?"



Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: "I will wear costume after this war will finish." pic.twitter.com/FzJqjIAQHa — CSPAN (@cspan) February 28, 2025

Trump also joined the conversation and said he "liked" Zelensky's clothing.

A moment of levity in the Oval Office: "I do like your clothing, by the way." pic.twitter.com/6kkqcpzvf2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

This was not the first time Zelensky sported his signature clothes. He had earlier worn it in meetings with the leaders of other countries and even during his address to the UN General Assembly in 2023.

Many social media users, however, brought up billionaire Elon Musk, one of Trump's closest allies, and said he goes to cabinet meetings in a t-shirt and baseball cap.

"What was Elon Musk's excuse for wearing a T-shirt to a cabinet meeting and a hat?," a user wrote on X.

Another user also posted a picture of Musk attending the first cabinet meeting hosted by Trump on February 26, wearing a T-shirt, a casual jacket and a cap bearing the slogan of Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement.

"WHY doesn't THIS guy wear a suit?" the user asked.

WHY doesn't THIS guy wear a suit? pic.twitter.com/ZAQHWYjIob — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) February 28, 2025

"No one has the right to even comment on Prez Zelensky's outfit when Em (Elon Musk) is allowed into the Cabinet meeting in a t-shirt and baseball cap! Why don't they ask Em if he owns a suit, or why doesn't he ever wear a suit!" said another user.

The Trump-Zelensky Clash At White House

Donald Trump's first meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky since he returned to power in January began with exchanging compliments but turned into a fiery argument within minutes.

The meeting started with handshakes and smiles but blew up when JD Vance stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, that was triggered after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion three years ago.

The US Vice President also accused Zelensky of not being "thankful" for US support when the Ukrainian President questioned his calls for "diplomacy" with Russia.

.@VP: "Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?"@POTUS: "You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards ... You're… pic.twitter.com/iTYyAmfuCJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

Trump then also jumped in and backed his deputy.

After the heated exchange, he posted on social media that Zelensky "can come back when he is ready for peace."