Zelensky Accused Of Not Being "Thankful" By Trump-Vance. Then He Does This

Hours after US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Volodymyr Zelensky of not being "thankful", the Ukrainian President took to social media to personally thank every world leader who expressed solidarity with his country. His response follows a heated meeting at the White House with Trump and Vance, which ended in a tense standoff.

Following the exchange, European leaders issued statements in support of Kyiv. In response, Zelensky systematically expressed gratitude to each of them.

Oval Office Clash

On Friday, an extraordinary shouting contest erupted in the Oval Office when Trump lashed out at Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" enough for US military aid. The confrontation, described as an outright shouting match, ended with the Ukrainian president leaving the White House abruptly without securing a minerals deal that had been touted as a potential step toward a US-brokered ceasefire.

During the meeting, Trump and Vance criticised Zelensky for failing to acknowledge the extent of American support in Ukraine's war effort. Trump told Zelensky in no uncertain terms that Kyiv's ability to resist Russian aggression was entirely dependent on US aid.

"You don't have the cards right now," Trump said. "You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out, and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

Shortly thereafter, Zelensky left the White House, and Trump posted on social media that the Ukrainian leader "can come back when he is ready for peace."

The anticipated minerals deal was left unsigned, and a planned joint press conference between Trump and Zelensky was canceled. US media reported that Trump administration officials had instructed Zelensky to leave the premises following the heated dispute.

Trump later accused Zelensky of "overplaying his hand," insisting that Ukraine's leader was obstructing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire with Russia.

In a subsequent interview with Fox News, Zelensky refused to apologise for his stance.

"I'm not sure that we did something bad," Zelensky said.

European Leaders Rally Behind Zelensky

Trump's dramatic confrontation with Zelensky sent shockwaves across Europe. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a message of solidarity, stating: "You are not alone."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had recently met with Trump in Washington, called both Trump and Zelensky following the clash. Starmer assured Zelensky of Britain's "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for an emergency summit involving the United States, European nations, and other allies to discuss the future of Ukraine's defense.

On the domestic front, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump and Vance of "doing Putin's dirty work."

From the UK, Canada, Sweden and several other nations - Zelensky responded to each and every message of solidarity individually.

Thank you for your support. https://t.co/YjZKZbYITg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Russia Applauds Trump

In contrast, Moscow celebrated the breakdown of relations between Washington and Kyiv.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked Zelensky, referring to him as an "insolent pig" who had been "properly slapped down in the Oval Office."

A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman praised Trump and Vance for their restraint, saying, "How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint."