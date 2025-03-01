Mediapersons sat stunned as an extraordinary Oval Office clash ensued between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Ukrainian President was accused of not being "thankful" for US help in the three-year war. "You don't have the cards right now," he said. "You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty."
Zelensky left without a minerals deal painted as a significant step towards a US-brokered truce, while Trump said the leader was simply not ready for peace with Russia.
The meeting came after Trump held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration made clear Moscow's wish to not include Ukraine in NATO. Democrats accused Trump and Vance of doing Putin's "dirty work" after they berated Zelensky in front of the world's media.
Follow Live Updates:
Zelensky Says Trump Relationship Can Be Repaired
Volodymyr Zelensky said that his relations with the United States can still be repaired after President Donald Trump shouted at him in an angry White House meltdown accusing the Ukrainian leader of refusing to make peace with Russia.
"Of course," Zelensky said when asked in a Fox News interview if the relationship with Trump could be salvaged.
US-Ukrainian ties are about "more than two presidents," he said, adding that Ukraine badly needs Washington's help in the fight against Russia's far bigger and better-armed military. "It will be difficult without your support," Zelensky said on Fox -- Trump's favorite news channel.
Zelensky refused to apologise, telling Fox News, "I'm not sure that we did something bad." He did, however, say he wished the exchange had not taken place in front of reporters.
Australia Will 'Stand With Ukraine' After White House Row
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country will "stand with Ukraine" for as long as needed, hours after talks between US President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader broke down in acrimony.
Following the row, Albanese said Australia would "stand with Ukraine". "The people of Ukraine are fighting not just for their own national sovereignty, they are fighting for the international rule of law," he told reporters in Sydney.
"We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes because this is the struggle of a democratic nation versus an authoritarian regime led by Vladimir Putin, who clearly has imperialistic designs not just on Ukraine but throughout that region."