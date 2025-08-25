Anand Mahindra Applauds Pune Doctor Who Delivers Baby Girls For Free: "An Angel Of Generosity"

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently took to social media to praise Dr Ganesh Rakh for his extraordinary display of compassion and humanity. Mr Mahindra's praise comes after the Pune-based doctor's story was shared online by IAS officer D. Prasanth Nair. According to Mr Nair's post, a daily wage labourer admitted his wife to the hospital for delivery, worrying that he'd have to mortgage his home to afford the cesarean section. After the baby's birth, the anxious father asked the doctor about the baby's gender.

Dr. Rakh replied, "You have been blessed with an angel." Noting the father's hesitation to inquire about the hospital charges, Dr. Rakh said, "When angels are born, I don't charge any fee." The father's emotional response was overwhelming, and he fell at Dr. Rakh's feet, reverently calling him "God".

Notably, Dr. Ganesh Rakh has been waiving delivery fees for baby girls born at his hospital for over a decade. Since opening his hospital in 2007, he has delivered over a thousand girls free of charge under his "Save the Girl Child" initiative.

"As a father of two daughters, I know twice over what it's like when an angel is born in your house…. But this Doctor is also an angel. An angel of Grace and Generosity. And this post has reminded me that there is no more powerful way to start a week than by asking yourself how your goals and your work will positively impact your community," Mr Mahindra wrote.

In a previous interview with the BBC, Dr. Rakh stated that he would resume charging fees when people start celebrating the birth of daughters.

This story resonated deeply as it subtly yet powerfully challenged societal norms that devalue the birth of girls. Some called for wider recognition from government bodies for such quiet yet powerful acts, while others hailed Dr. Rakh's compassion-driven actions as true heroism.

As part of his 'Beti Bachao Janandolan' initiative, Dr Rakh, who runs a maternity-cum-multispeciality hospital in the Hadapsar area in Pune, has been trying to create awareness against female foeticide and infanticide.