"Is This Legally Allowed?" Chennai Man Claims Landlord Demands Keys And Open-Door Access To His Room

A tenant in Chennai has shared his troubling experience after a disagreement with his landlord over privacy. The issue began after he was asked to remove his personal lock and use a lock provided by the landlord, for which the owner keeps a spare key.

The tenant, whose landlord and his family live on the ground floor of the building, stated that he felt uncomfortable with this demand and was confused about his rights.

In a post shared on Reddit, he explained that the landlord was demanding unrestricted access to his room. He stated that he had moved into a building where the landlord and his family live downstairs. According to him, the landlord messaged him and said that they had noticed him using a personal lock on his bedroom door. The landlord instructed him to use only the lock they had installed, and that they had spare keys so they could access the room whenever needed.

Check Out The Post Here:

Photo Credit: r/chennaicity/Reddit

He stated that this felt very inconvenient and clarified that he wanted to use his own lock. The landlord stated that access to the room was necessary for cleaning and inspections. The tenant responded that he had no objection to inspections or cleanings, but that prior notice and a mutually agreed-upon time should be given.

According to the tenant, the landlord cited a previous electrical fire incident, stating that immediate access to the room might be needed in case of an emergency. Despite his objections, the landlord insisted on removing his lock.