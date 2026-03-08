Pench Tiger Reserve's Beloved 'Langdi' Tigress Dies Of Old Age

The Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is mourning the loss of its beloved tigress, Langdi, who passed away on Saturday (March 7). Langdi, also known as PN-20 or T-20, had been suffering from age-related health issues. She was 18 years old.

Respectful farewell as per NTCA guidelines

A post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a senior wildlife veterinarian according to NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) guidelines, multiple reports mentioned. After that, a funeral pyre was lit, and the management of the reserve performed her last rites as per the rules.

According to the Pench Tiger Reserve management, the tigress was last seen by tourists on March 6. Her body was found near Munara Camp of Karmajhiri Range at around 10:30 am (IST) on Saturday.

Langdi was born in 2008 and was the sibling of the renowned Collarwali tigress. She was known for her distinctive limp due to a congenital deformity in one forepaw, which earned her the name Langdi. Throughout her life, Langdi gave birth to 10 cubs, contributing significantly to the growth of the tiger population in the reserve.

Over the past several months, she had become significantly weak due to age. She was unable to hunt on her own and survived by living off prey left behind by other tigers and leopards.

Senior tigress T-20, known as the “Langdi Tigress” of Pench Tiger Reserve, was found dead today at 10:30 AM in the Karmajhiri Range due to old age. Born in 2008 (~18 yrs), she raised 4 litters and 10 cubs. Last sighting: 6 March 2026. pic.twitter.com/Ex6n6nkiFh — Pench Tiger Reserve (@PenchMP) March 7, 2026

"The tigress was found dead around 10.30 am in the Karmajhiri core area of the reserve. It was popular as 'Langdi' among tourists as it had a congenital deformity in one forepaw and walked with a slight limp. It was the sibling of the well-known 'Collarwali' tigress of Pench and had a large presence in the Karmajhiri range," Deputy Director Puneet Goyal told PTI.

Langdi's death marks a significant loss for the Pench Tiger Reserve, as she played a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the area. Social media users shared heartfelt messages to mourn the loss. One user wrote, "Rest in peace, dear Langdi (T20). Despite her deformity, she was still one of the toughest tigresses out there. Fought through everything the wild threw at her and raised 17 cubs. What a life she lived."