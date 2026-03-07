Bengaluru Woman's Suicide After Argument Over 3-Day-Old Sambar With Husband

A domestic dispute over repeatedly serving three-day-old sambar ended in the death of a 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru.

The woman, identified as Kavya, allegedly consumed pesticide after an argument with her husband on Thursday.

Kavya had been married to Rangaswamy for five years and was the mother of a four-year-old child. According to initial information, the couple argued after she reheated and served the same sambar that had been prepared three days earlier.

The discussion reportedly turned into a heated exchange, during which the husband verbally abused her and allegedly tried to assault her.

Following the confrontation, Kavya is said to have consumed pesticide kept for agricultural use. Family members noticed she was unwell when she began vomiting. She was rushed to a hospital but died on the way, according to the police.

Her body was taken to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered at the police station, and further investigation is underway.

