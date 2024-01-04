Woman Had Lighter In Hand. They Broke Open The Door To Save Her, Child

Authorities broke open the apartment door with rods after the woman refused to let them in

A woman and her daughter were saved in the nick of time by emergency services officials who responded to a complaint of a gas leak at an apartment in Bengaluru's upscale Whitefield area. The neighbours were alerted by the smell of gas, which leaked into the apartment as the woman had turned on the cooking cylinder.

According to officials, the woman was attempting to die by suicide along with her child when teams of the fire and emergency department knocked on their doors and found the door bolted from the inside.

The authorities broke open the apartment door with rods and sticks after the woman refused to let them in.

As they broke through the door, the woman was seen standing outside the kitchen with a lighter. The fire officials and the neighbours carried her out of the apartment along with her daughter even as she vehemently resisted.

Several media reports claimed the woman was upset over repeated fights with her family and tried to die by suicide when her husband was at work.