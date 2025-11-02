MBA Graduate Found Dead At Bengaluru Home, Cops Say 'She Was Depressed'

A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a decomposed state at her rented residence in Bengaluru.

The woman, an MBA graduate hailing from Karnataka's Davangere, was employed with a private firm in the city and lived alone. Her body was discovered hanging in a room in Gayatri Nagar in North Bengaluru on the third floor of a house under the Subramanyanagar Police Station limits.

According to the police, she had been staying alone in the city for the past one and a half years while her family lived in Davangere. Police said it is a case of suicide and that the woman had been suffering from depression.

The incident came to light on Saturday after her family, unable to reach her over the phone for several days, contacted the house owner, who opened the door that was locked from inside.

Police suspect she may have died several days earlier, though the exact time of death will be confirmed after the postmortem. Her mobile phone will be sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

