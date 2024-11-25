Bengaluru Woman Dies By Suicide, Note Says Cop Stripped Her, Demanded Bribe

S Jeeva left an 11-page death note behind, alleging the CID officer of harassing her.

She stripped her, demanded a bribe of Rs. 25 lakh, and humiliated her in front of everyone – these are the charges levied on a senior police officer in Bengaluru for abetting the death of 33-year-old businesswoman S Jeeva. The Bangalore police has registered a case against Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanakalakshmi and the investigation is underway. The case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 in addition to sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

S Jeeva was found dead at her residence. She left an 11-page death note behind, alleging the CID officer of harassing her.

S Jeeva ran a wood material shop in Peenya, Bengaluru and was also a lawyer by profession. She died by suicide on last Friday (November 22). Jeeva's sister S Sangeeta has filed a complaint with the police, accusing Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanakalakshmi of death.

S Jeeva was one of the accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam as she supplied materials. CID was made in charge of the case. Reportedly, the Karnataka High Court had allowed CID to question S Jeeva over video conferencing between November 14 and November 23. But the CID ordered her to appear in person.

On November 14, S Jeeva presented herself at the CID office where she was harassed, stripped and inquired whether she was carrying cyanide. According to the death note, the DSP demanded a Rs 25 lakh bribe and refused to accept Jeeva's submitted documents.

The harassment continued for the next few days. According to the FIR, the DSP visited S Jeeva at her shop at humiliated her in front of her employees.

The Bhovi Development Corporation scam, which came to light in 2021-22, allegedly involved misuse of funds meant for loans to the Bhovi community members under a job scheme.