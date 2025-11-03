"Accomplished Daughter Of Immigrants": US Congressman Ro Khanna Backs Usha Vance Amid Row

Amid a controversy over US Vice President JD Vance's comments about his wife's religion, Indian-origin Congressman Ro Khanna has come out in support of Second Lady Usha Vance, and called her an "accomplished daughter of immigrants."

The controversy began after JD Vance said that he would like it if his Indian-origin, Hindu-raised wife converted to Christianity. The Republican leader added that Usha joins him and their children at church, as they are being raised as Christians. The remark drew criticism, prompting Vance to clarify that his wife "is not a Christian and does not plan to convert."

Reacting to the controversy, Khanna said on X, "No one has been harsher on @JDVance policy than I have. But his wife is an accomplished daughter of immigrants and they have young kids. Attack the policies. Leave his family out of it."

Political commentator Meghan McCain also voiced support for Usha Vance, calling her "a huge asset" for her "poise, intelligence and grace."

In a post on X, McCain said, "As the only person to conduct a sit down on camera interview with our Second Lady. She is not only a huge asset because of her poise, intelligence and grace - but women across the country love and admire her."

Describing the Second Lady as "personally my favorite person in the Trump administration," McCain praised her as a "modern mother and a style icon" whose appeal "crosses party and political lines."

Usha Vance (Usha Bala Chilukuri Vance) was born and raised in the working-class suburbs of San Diego, California, to Indian immigrant parents, her father a mechanical engineer and her mother a molecular biologist. Her parents moved to the US in the late 1970s.

A history graduate from Yale University and a Gates Scholar at Cambridge, Usha returned to Yale for law school, where she met JD Vance in 2010. The two connected in a student discussion group on "social decline in white America," a topic that would later shape Vance's bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

Vance would go on to write that he "fell hard" for Usha, describing her as a "genetic anomaly" because she possessed several ideal qualities.