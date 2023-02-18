Ramesh Bais Takes Over As Maharashtra Governor

Ramesh Bais today took oath as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra.

Ramesh Bais today took oath as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Mr Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court SV Gangapurwala at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Mr Bais took oath in Marathi.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Koshyari, who served as the Maharashtra governor from September 2019, resigned last week after a controversial tenure.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)