"Salim Khan On Ventilator, Had Minimal Brain Haemorrhage": Mumbai Doctor Shares Health Update

Hindi cinema legend Salim Khan, 90, is on ventilator after he suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage yesterday and underwent a medical procedure today for the same at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, said Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, said in a health bulletin today.

On Tuesday, Dr Jalil Parkar said that the veteran screenwriter was "stable" but "under close observation" in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar said, "There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more."

"He's fine, he's stable... All in all, he's doing quite well," he added.

The doctor also said that Salim Khan's blood pressure levels were "high" when he was admitted to the hospital yesterday and was also experiencing some "jerks". "He was given immediate care at the hospital," he added.

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital's ICU on Tuesday morning after he was rushed to the facility's emergency ward by family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra.

"After initial diagnosis and medication, we realised he needed ICU care. We put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," Dr Jalil Parkar said.

Salim Khan's health condition was never "as critical" as it was widely reported by many publications.

A high-level team of specialists, including neurologists and cardiologists, is currently monitoring Salim Khan's condition.

Following Salim Khan's hospital admission yesterday, family members, including children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Alvira Khan, plus grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri, hurried to the facility to visit the family patriarch. Salim Khan's former writing partner, screenwriter Javed Akhtar and actor Sanjay Dutt paid a visit to the ailing icon late last night.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Wants His Girlfriends To Be His Mom": When Salim Khan Said Why His Son Wasn't Married