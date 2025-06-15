Ankita Lokhande Shares A Throwback Gem From Pavitra Rishta Set On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary. See Pic

On Sushant Singh Rajput's fifth death anniversary, his ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande remembered him by sharing a heartfelt post on social media.

What

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture from the sets of Pavitra Rishta, where the two can be seen smiling together.

Along with the photo, Ankita added the song Khairiyat from Sushant's film Chhichhore.

Background

Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship for nearly six years before parting ways in 2016.

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. He was 34. He was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He began his career with television shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta.

He later transitioned to films and starred in several notable projects including Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara.

His last film, Dil Bechara, was released on OTT and featured Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.

In A Nutshell

