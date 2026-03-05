Ram Charan Attended Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad Reception Barefoot. Here's Why

After attending Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish's pre-wedding function barefoot, Ram Charan again showed up barefoot at the starry reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on March 4.

Ram Charan was dressed entirely in black and arrived barefoot. He was accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni. Fans who have been following Ram Charan's whereabouts could guess the reason why he came barefoot.

Ram Charan is observing Ayyappa Deeksha (sacred vow).

What Is Ayyappa Deeksha?

Ayyappa Deeksha is a 41-day spiritual austerity (vratham) undertaken by devotees, known as Swamis, as a preparatory journey for the pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

It involves strict discipline, including wearing black, blue, or saffron clothing; celibacy; vegetarianism; walking barefoot; and performing daily prayers to achieve purification of body and mind.

Men performing Deeksha are strictly prohibited from consuming onion, garlic, and alcohol.

When Allu Sirish Defended Ram Charan After Trolls Attacked Him

Last month, Ram Charan attended the pre-wedding bash of Allu Sirish—hosted by his big brother, Allu Arjun—barefoot.

Ram Charan's presence at a party raised eyebrows among a section of the Internet, and he became the object of trolls.

A viral video shows Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana, attending the party.

Allu Sirish, who shared pictures from the party on his Instagram, replied to a troll comment in the comments section of his post: "Swami came before any of us touched alcohol. Wished us & left. Love his dedication to Lord Ayyappa!"

Speaking of Rashmika-Vijay's reception, it was a starry affair. Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Neena Gupta, Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and other celebrities attended the Hyderabad reception.